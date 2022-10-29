Share:

Plastic bags are one of the biggest environmental risks as they are hard and expensive to recycle. Yet, they are part of our life despite their use being banned for several years.

Most plastic bags end in landfill sides where they may take hundreds of years in the photo grade. In the meantime, they turn into toxic particles that pollute soil and ground water. With more trouble, these particles enter the food chain when anals, such as cows and buffaloes, help them. These plastic bags cannot respond because it pollutes the environment. Scientists have also discovered that many harmful plastic diseases caused by cancer. The government must try to replace the plastic bag with eco-friendly content such as paper and jute bags.

SYED MUBASHIR HUSSAIN ZAIDI,

Karachi.