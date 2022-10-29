Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 99th Republic Day of Turkiye.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the heroic struggle of Turkish people for independence under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk holds a prominent place in the annals of history.

Shehbaz Sharif said Turkiye's impressive economic strides under President Erdogan are acknowledged by the world.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan seeks to deepen its multifaceted ties with Turkiye by further exploring the vast untapped potential in trade, commerce and industry.