ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that the November 1-2 visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China will further enhance the existing partnership.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Aglhmef says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China on 1-2 November, accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“The Prime Minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li. The two sides will review the All-Weather Stra­tegic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments,” he said.

Ahmed said the Prime Minister’s visit is also ex­pected to advance wide-ranging bilateral cooper­ation agenda with the conclusion of a number of Memorandums of Understanding and agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the China-Pakistan Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held yesterday, in which both sides expressed satisfaction over the ongoing projects under CPEC while several new projects were also proposed.

The spokesperson said Kashmir Black Day was observed yesterday to condemn the 75 years of In­dian illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kash­mir, and to reaffirm Pakistan’s strong support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.