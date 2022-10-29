Share:

Thanks US over additional $30m relief aid n Directs disbursement of resources for early rehabilitation of flood-affected people n Says Saudi Arabia, China always stand by Pakistan in difficult times n We need to learn from past mistakes: PM.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Friday as­sured to provide nec­essary funds to equip police with the latest gadgets and training techniques.

Addressing the pass­ing out parade of the 48th batch of ASP at Na­tional Police Academy in Islamabad, he asked the Interior Secretary to prepare projects in this regard. He stressed there should be a fo­rensic lab in the capital city besides its counter terrorism department should be a role model for the whole country.

The prime minister was appreciative of the role played by police in eradication of terror­ism and restoration of peace in the country. He said the police per­sonnel rendered their blood to protect the people from terrorists and criminal elements and their sacrifices will not go in vain.

Shehbaz Sharif said during his tenure as Chief Minister Punjab, Counter Terrorism De­partment (CTD) was es­tablished in the prov­ince which has become a role model interna­tionally. The prime min­ister said despite being blessed with all resourc­es, Pakistan lags behind in development. He said we need to learn from past mistakes to secure future of our coming generations.

Alluding to relations with Saudi Arabia and China, the Prime Minis­ter said both the countries have always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. He said the present government has re­vived projects with Saudi Arabia which was facing delays over the last few years. He said Saudi Arabia will establish an oil refinery at a cost of ten to twelve bil­lion dollars in Pakistan. He said the Sau­di Crown Prince will soon visit Pakistan.

The prime minister said we are also trying to improve our relations with the United States.

Speaking on the occasion, Comman­dant National Police Academy Allah Dino Khowaja said twenty four officers including seven lady officers have grad­uated today. He said training of young officers has been designed to be aca­demically challenging and physically rigorous to prepare them in accordance with modern day requirements. Earlier, the Prime Minister distributed shields and medals among the officers who se­cured distinction during the course. As­sistant Superintendent Police Anam Sher won the sword of honour.

‘ADDITIONAL $30M RELIEF AID FOR PAKISTAN’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Fri­day expressed gratitude to the United States for additional $30 million flood relief assistance for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

“Grateful to U.S. govt for the an­nouncement of an additional $30 mil­lion in humanitarian assistance for flood victims,” he said in a tweet. He mentioned that with the onset of win­ter, the challenges of food, health and shelter still persisted. Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community to show urgency in contributing to the UN flash appeal on relief assistance for the flood-struck people of Pakistan.“World should promptly contribute to UN aid appeal to mitigate the impact of trag­edy,” he said. U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday announced an ad­ditional $30 million in humanitarian as­sistance to support flood-affected popu­lations in Pakistan.

This new funding brings the United States’ total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security, and disas­ter preparedness and capacity-building efforts to $97 million this year. The new funding, according to a press statement by the U.S. embassy, will expand efforts to address immediate needs, scaling up assistance to the most affected com­munities and enabling USAID to reach more than 4 million people. With the additional funding, the U.S. government, through USAID, will provide life-saving food, nutrition, and health assistance to mitigate increased food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the impact of the floods, as well as curb the rise of diseases resulting from stagnant flood waters. The new funding will also pro­vide shelter supplies to help families rebuild as well as winterization kits to help families prepare as cold weather approaches.

‘EARLY REHABILITATION OF FLOOD-AFFECTED PEOPLE’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Fri­day directed the concerned depart­ments to ensure the disbursement of all resources for early rehabilitation of the flood-affected people on top priority.

He was chairing a meeting to review rehabilitation of the flood-affected peo­ple. He was briefed on Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) prepared with the assistance of the Asian Devel­opment Bank and the United Nations agencies. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal briefed the prime minister on the extensive mea­sures being taken to rehabilitate the flood-affected people.

The meeting was also attended by Lt Gen Zafar Iqbal of National Flood Re­sponse Coordination Centre (NFRCC) , Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Secretary National Coordination Na­deem Aslam Chaudhry