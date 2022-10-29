Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to China from Tuesday, to hold talks with Chinese leadership on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in his weekly press briefing in Islamabad said the Prime Minister's visit would mark the conclusion of MoUs and agreements in diverse areas and help advance the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

He said the two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The spokesperson said the Prime Minister, who would also be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.