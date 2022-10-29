Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested a total of 2,044 professional beggars including 235 handlers during a massive crackdown till October 2022, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a massive crackdown was underway against the alm-seekers and their facilitators in order to purge the menace from society, a police public relations officer said. He said that, DIG Operations, Sohail Zafar Chatha had tasked SSP investigation to formulate teams and tighten the noose around beggar mafia.

Similarly, all the zonal SPs and Station House Officers were also directed to lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) against the culprits under Human Trafficking Act.

Divulging details of the nabbed person, he said around 467 FIRs were registered against 2044 alm-seekers. Whereas, 949 men, 822 women and 38 transgender persons were challaned. Police teams arrested 235 handlers and cases were registered under Human Trafficking Act 2018.

Likewise, 2,142 men, 733 women, 4,530 children, 775 girls and 60 transgender persons were sent to Edhi Homes and Shelter Homes, he added. He said the investigation has revealed that the facilitators indulged small children and women in forced labor and used to collect shares from their income after giving them pick and drop services.

He appealed to the citizens to discourage such elements and inform the police about their facilitators to end beggary.