Islamabad-The police have carried out a search and combing operation in the jurisdictions of police stations Shams Colony, Secretariat and Sangjani, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas by CTD and FC teams under the supervision of SPP Counter Terrorism Department. During the search operation, 149 houses and 115 suspects, 15 motorcycles and six vehicles were checked.

DIG Operations said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police conducted flag march to maintain peace and tranquility and create a sense of security among the citizens. According to SSP Operations Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar police have made a comprehensive security plan to maintain high vigilance in the city.

Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Police conducted a flag march in different areas of the city to maintain peace and tranquility in the city. Flag march was headed by SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar. SP Industrial Area, SP City Zone, SP Industrial Area and SP Rural were also present during the flag march.

SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar said that flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like previous years to maintain law and order in the city.

All zonal SDPOs, SHOs of police stations, Islamabad traffic police personnel, Bravo vehicles, police commandos, Rescue 15 police personnel and patrolling police personnel participated in the flag march.

Flag march started from the Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city. Pakistan Rangers, Islamabad administration and other law-enforcing agencies were also part of the flag march SSP (Operations) has also asked citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police to ensure effective policing,