FAISALABAD/ SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Friday directed polio teams to verify vaccina­tion of children by vis­iting door-to-door dur­ing the last two days of the campaign. An anti-polio dosage must be administered to chil­dren that missed dur­ing regular campaigns due to any reason.

He issued the direc­tions while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradica­tion committee meeting held here on Friday.

Meanwhile, District Programme Coordina­tor Dr Zulqarnain vis­ited different health centers and reviewed the campaign.

UAEET TIMELY COMPLETION VITAL FOR PROMOTING BUSINESS: DC

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said timely comple­tion of the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technol­ogy (UAEET) at a cost of Rs17 billion in Sambrial is very important for the promotion of business activities in the Golden Triangle, Sialkot, Gu­jranwala and Gujrat.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting re­garding the project. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Devel­opment Yasir Arif Raja, Assistant Director Tech­nical Mohsin Ali Riaz, Project Director Asim Sulehari, Executive Engi­neer of Gepco Construc­tion Division and others.

The DC directed that Gepco should complete the work of removing poles and wires during the current month on way to the project. He directed officials of the irrigation department for drainage of sew­erage water from the university and the con­tractor company should also prepare an alterna­tive plan.