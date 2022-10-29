FAISALABAD/ SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Friday directed polio teams to verify vaccination of children by visiting door-to-door during the last two days of the campaign. An anti-polio dosage must be administered to children that missed during regular campaigns due to any reason.
He issued the directions while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication committee meeting held here on Friday.
Meanwhile, District Programme Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain visited different health centers and reviewed the campaign.
UAEET TIMELY COMPLETION VITAL FOR PROMOTING BUSINESS: DC
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said timely completion of the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology (UAEET) at a cost of Rs17 billion in Sambrial is very important for the promotion of business activities in the Golden Triangle, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat.
He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting regarding the project. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Yasir Arif Raja, Assistant Director Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz, Project Director Asim Sulehari, Executive Engineer of Gepco Construction Division and others.
The DC directed that Gepco should complete the work of removing poles and wires during the current month on way to the project. He directed officials of the irrigation department for drainage of sewerage water from the university and the contractor company should also prepare an alternative plan.