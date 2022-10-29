Share:

Freedom Network’s Annual Impunity 2022 report has uncovered some alarming but unfortunately unsurprising revelations. There have been no convictions in 96 percent of murder cases of journalists in Pakistan between 2012 and 2022. According to the report, 53 Pakistani journalists were killed between 2012 and 2022 but the perpetrators were convicted in only two out of these 53 cases.

These are grim statistics, but the reality of the situation has been in front of us for a long time. The current situation, with the spotlight on the mysterious death of a high-profile journalist, only makes the report appear more foreboding. It is becoming increasingly difficult to be a journalist around the world, and the loopholes in our legal system that do not allow accountability further discourage journalists from doing their job.

The media is the fourth pillar of the state, and a healthy democratic society cannot thrive if its citizens do not have responsible and safe news organisations. With the rise of social media information and cybercrime, it has become even more challenging for journalists to protect their safety and privacy. However, it is precisely with the rise of social media and fake news that the importance of a free and fair press, operating without threats or danger, should be realised to challenge the spread of misinformation and unverified news.

Part of the blame lies with the government. The Parliament has promised that bills relating to the protection of journalists shall be enacted soon but it is evident that not enough is being done. The protection of journalists is a state responsibility especially given the role of the media in highlighting important issues. The only way to change the danger to journalists is through proactive policymaking and investigation of past incidents. It is time for the government to step up.