KARACHI-Pakistan State Oil (PSO) reported a profit after tax of PKR 1.2 billion in Q1 of the financial year 2022-2023 while the group posted a net profit after tax of PKR 2.1 billion for the period despite the turbulent quarter. The Board of Management reviewed the performance of the company together with its subsidiary Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022, during the meeting held at the company’s head office in Karachi the other day.

Geo-political tension continued to cause significant fluctuations in the price of crude oil globally whereas Pakistan experienced historic devastation due to flash floods, affecting one-third of the country and leaving 33 million people homeless. Owing to these uncontrollable factors, the petroleum industry witnessed a sharp decline in consumption of all major products in the quarter as industry volumes decreased by 24.4% in white oil and 16.1% in black oil.

Despite the obstruction in intercity movement due to massive flooding in major regions of Sindh, lower Punjab and Balochistan, PSO continued to fulfill its responsibility, supplying fuel nationwide, maintaining adequate stocks to aid in relief efforts and keep the wheels of the nation’s economy in motion. The company’s market share increased by 1.3% in white oil and 1.6% in black oil, reaching 48.8% and 65.6% respectively.

Standing strong with the nation in the time of need once again, PSO contributed approximately PKR 56 million in flood relief efforts and CSR activities while the company’s employees donated two days’ salary for the cause. Further strengthening its robust supply chain and infrastructure, 4000 tons of storages were rehabilitated in the period. Significant headway was also made in innovation, digitization and diversification initiatives with numerous projects in advanced stages of completion.

The board expressed concern over mounting trade receivables, noting a significant increase compared to June 30, 2022. The matter is being actively pursued with the concerned authorities for settlement. The management extended its gratitude towards its stakeholders including the Board of Management, government of Pakistan, Ministry of Energy.