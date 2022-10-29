Share:

On day two of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) "Haqeeqi Azadi March" former Prime Minister and PTI supremo Imran Khan on Saturday asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to protect the fundamental rights and also to take action against the "custodial torture" of PTI leader Azam Swati.

"You should know why I am on the streets at the age of 70. The only reason I am marching is that you are like my children and I want you to be educated and know what real freedom is," said the former PM while addressing the long march participants at Shahdara, Lahore.

The PTI chairman said that when he condemned the torture of Shahbaz Gill, a case was filed against him, adding that he had opposed torture during detention. If action had been taken then, Azam Swati would not have been so cruel that he would have been forced to think of suicide.

"Chief justice sahib, it is your job to protect fundamental rights. The nation is looking towards you. Action is taken against custodial torture across the world - Who will protect our fundamental rights if not you chief justice sahib?" he said.

Imran Khan continued: "Today, chief justice, I am asking you to take action and listen to Azam Swati’s appeal. Show that we are a society of humans and not animals. There is justice in human society … It is our right that we are given justice."