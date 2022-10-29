Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday terminated the party membership of former federal minister Faisal Vawda for not abiding by the party policies.

According to a statement issued by PTI, Vawda’s membership was terminated for violating party policy and not replying to show-cause notice served to him on October 26.

“Faisal Vawda failed to respond to the show cause notice within the stipulated time therefore his party membership stands terminated,” the statement read.

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi issued show cause notice to Vawda on Oct. 26 for his surprising press conference.

Addressing an important press conference in Islamabad, Faisal Vawda said that Arshad Sharif’s murder was “pre-planned” and its conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan. He claimed that he was in contact with the journalist since the day Sharif left the country.