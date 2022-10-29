Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday said that it would resubmit its applica­tion seeking to hold its planned protest rally and sit-in in capital following objections raised by the local administration on its earlier request.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, PTI’s Islamabad chapter President Ali Nawaz Awan expressed optimism that Islamabad Capital Territory Admin­istration (ICTA) would issue no objection certifi­cate (NOC) to them with­in a day after removing objections raised by it on their application. He said that the peaceful protest under the ambit of law was the constitutional right of the PTI. Flanked by party leader and se­nior lawyer Babar Awan, the party president said that PTI would resubmit the application within 24 hours. He said that during the meeting, DC Islamabad raised some objections and asked them to resubmit the ap­plication. Earlier, PTI had submitted an application with the ICT Administra­tion seeking permission to hold a protest rally and sit-in from November 4 at Srinagar Highway, the busiest road of the capi­tal. Awan said that the PTI had been holding peaceful protests under the ambit of the law and Constitution during the past 26 years and never created any law and or­der situation. He stated that the PTI’s “Haqeeqi Azaadi Long March” had started on Friday and they applied for NOC two days ago seeking a ground for rally and sit-in but DC Islamabad asked for some more de­tails. The PTI MNA from Islamabad Awan went on to say that Dr. Babar would resubmit the ap­plication with the addi­tional details before the administration soon. He made it clear that if the PTI’s demand of snap polls was accepted, they would call off their long march instantly because their purpose was to bring political and eco­nomic stability in the country. Awan further said that peaceful pro­test was their consti­tutional right, and they had always been peace­ful and would remain peaceful this time too.