ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday said that it would resubmit its application seeking to hold its planned protest rally and sit-in in capital following objections raised by the local administration on its earlier request.
Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, PTI’s Islamabad chapter President Ali Nawaz Awan expressed optimism that Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) would issue no objection certificate (NOC) to them within a day after removing objections raised by it on their application. He said that the peaceful protest under the ambit of law was the constitutional right of the PTI. Flanked by party leader and senior lawyer Babar Awan, the party president said that PTI would resubmit the application within 24 hours. He said that during the meeting, DC Islamabad raised some objections and asked them to resubmit the application. Earlier, PTI had submitted an application with the ICT Administration seeking permission to hold a protest rally and sit-in from November 4 at Srinagar Highway, the busiest road of the capital. Awan said that the PTI had been holding peaceful protests under the ambit of the law and Constitution during the past 26 years and never created any law and order situation. He stated that the PTI’s “Haqeeqi Azaadi Long March” had started on Friday and they applied for NOC two days ago seeking a ground for rally and sit-in but DC Islamabad asked for some more details. The PTI MNA from Islamabad Awan went on to say that Dr. Babar would resubmit the application with the additional details before the administration soon. He made it clear that if the PTI’s demand of snap polls was accepted, they would call off their long march instantly because their purpose was to bring political and economic stability in the country. Awan further said that peaceful protest was their constitutional right, and they had always been peaceful and would remain peaceful this time too.