Imran Khan-led PTI long march, which kicked off from Liberty Chowk after Friday prayers, will resume its journey towards the federal capital at 11am from Lahore’s Shahdara today.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan halted the long march at the end of the first day of the anti-government protest. The long march ended at Shahdara after passing through the Ferozepur Road, Icchra and Mozang.

Addressing the participants of the march at the Data Darbar, Lahore, Imran Khan said that he knew that Lahore would never disappoint him. “We are concluding our Islamabad-bound journey for today. The long march would resume its journey towards the federal capital at 11am from Shahdara on Saturday,” he announced.

“The PTI chief reiterated his stance, saying his party is marching to Islamabad to demand elections. This long march is a jihad for real freedom,” he added.