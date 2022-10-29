Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi presided over a high-level meeting at his office on Friday to review security ar­rangements for the PTI’s long march.

Matters pertaining to the route of the protest march and deployment of police force also came under review. The CM directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the long march add­ing that special arrangements should be made to maintain the law and order situation on the whole route of the long march. Parvez Elahi asserted to ensure implementation on the formulated secu­rity plan in letter and spirit adding that the police and the administration should not leave any stone unturned for the se­curity of the lives and properties of the people. He further directed that all the concerned departments should ensure to maintain law and order situation under an excellent coordination mechanism adding that substitute arrangements should be made in order to maintain the smooth flow of traffic. The CM also directed the coordination committee to hold their meetings on a daily basis and steps should be taken in the perspective of the situation. He directed to call for additional police force from the other cit­ies forthwith and should be deputed on the routes. He directed to continuously monitor the long march by the drone and CCTV cameras. He ordered to make excellent food arrangements for the per­sonnels of police force being deputed on their duties adding that security ar­rangements should be further beefed up in the sensitive areas.

The CM stated the participants of the long march will be provided foolproof security adding that it was government’s foremost priority to maintain law and or­der situation in the province.

He said that a comprehensive secu­rity plan had been prepared for the long march adding that the security plan will be ensured to be implemented in let­ter and spirit and the whole route will be kept under surveillance. He directed the police, administration, law enforce­ment agencies and other departments to remain vigilant all the time. CM under­scored that the whole police force is alert in order to foil the nefarious designs of the miscreant elements. He stated that Imran Khan had declared that the par­ticipants of the long march will remain peaceful adding that he is personally overseeing the law and order situation in the province. The CM was giving a briefing on the security arrangements by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the concerned police officers. For­mer Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Prin­cipal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, IGP Faisal Shahkar, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Opera­tions, Special Secretary (Home), Addi­tional IG CTD, CPO Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, RPO Sheikhupura, DIG Opera­tions Lahore, CPOs Gujranwala, Sheikh­upura and DPOs of Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Rawalpindi, Wazirabad, Si­alkot, Gujrat and Chief Operating Officer PSCA attended the meeting.