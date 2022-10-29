Share:

The Punjab police have declined to help the Federal investigation authority (FIA) in arresting the former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed.

As per details, police refused to register the case when the FIA personnel reached Rawalpindi to arrest the former interior minister.

According to sources, there were around 200 FIA personnel in two buses but they had to return without arrest as police declined to help them.

Earlier, the additional district and sessions judge accepted Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and his brother Sheikh Sadeeq Ahmed’s plea challenging the eviction order of the civil judge for his Lal Haveli residence.

The Rawalpindi court nullified the civil judge’s verdict and approved the plea of Sheikh Rasheed.

The judge referred the case to the civil court for conducting the hearing again.

Earlier in the month, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) ordered Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, Sheikh Rasheed, to vacate Lal Haveli within seven days.

The ETPB in its verdict said Sheikh Rasheed and his brother have ‘illegally’ occupied seven properties including Lal Haveli. Both the APML chief and his brother failed to present relevant documents about the property despite several chances.

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics.

This is not the first time Rasheed receives ETPB’s notice as he had claimed to receive an eviction notice in October 2016.

The board’s regional administrator had claimed that Rasheed was served a notice for an occupied land adjacent to the building being used by the AML chief.