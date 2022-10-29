Share:

ISLAMABAD - The message in the joint press briefing conducted by Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Director Gen­eral ISPR Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar was loud and clear that both institutions fully stand with the present coalition government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The briefing was also imperative ahead of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ex­traordinary first visit to China, as the ‘es­tablishment’ wanted to give a clear mes­sage that they stand with the government in the prevailing situation and disown the narrative of PTI chief Imran Khan.

The leadership in Beijing wanted clar­ity from the ‘establishment’ in Paki­stan with whom it stands in the pre­vailing political situation and ahead of the PTI long march. Diplomatic sourc­es revealed that agreements and MoUs worth billions of dollars are expected to be signed during PM Shehbaz Sharif vis­it to China starting from 1st November.

The joint press briefing and message given through the briefing by the DG ISI and the DG ISPR about their relationship with former PM Imran Khan ended after DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum un­folded many secrets about his working relationship with Imran Khan, when he was in power and pressures on the ‘estab­lishment’ by the then government. Thurs­day’s extraordinary media briefing has now completely put to an end any pos­sibility of talks between Imran Khan and the ‘establishment’ in the background.

PTI expelled leader Senator Faisal Vaw­da’s explosive disclosures a day earlier and rare press briefing by the DG ISI were clear that politically there would be very limited space for Imran Khan in the days ahead, if he continues to play with the fire.

The way the DG ISI first disclosed cer­tain secrets of his and army chief’s work­ing relations with former PM Imran Khan was surprising for many within and out­side Pakistan as it was unexpected.

On the domestic political front, the pur­pose of the press briefing by the DG ISI ahead of Imran Khan’s long march was to give a befitting response to all his accusa­tions against ISI and army chief.

The briefing by the DG ISI not only de­stroyed the narrative of Imran Khan against the ‘establishment’ but also gave extraordinary strength to the ruling PDM government and PM Shehbaz Sharif, which was why the government leaders immediately reacted positively in favour of the DG ISI and the DG ISPR.

Now in the days ahead it would be very difficult for Imran Khan to restore his re­lationship with the army and ISI and the government would try to give more tough time to him through various cases regis­tered against him including the possibil­ity of his arrest.

The military ‘establishment’ also coun­tered the narrative of Imran Khan about the security of slain journalist Arshad Sharif and made it clear that there was no security threat to him in Pakistan.