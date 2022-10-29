Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways has decided to partially re­store train operation for Quetta from the month of November. This was decided in a meeting presided over by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held at the PR Headquarters, here on Friday. The PR will restore Jaffer Express train from Pesha­war to Mach, Balochistan in the next month. The minister directed the PR administration to form a strategy about management of carrying the pas­sengers from Mach to Quetta by road transport. It was also decided to complete Sibbi-Harnai Section in 3 months. It is pertinent to mention that the con­struction of the track at the section has been de­layed for the last 4 years. The minister also directed to ensure capacity building of the railway police on better lines. The Pakistan Railways Freight Trans­portation Company was directed to form a plan to increase its income and to enhance the perfor­mance, the company was directed to induct young railway officers as well as experts from the market. The minister expressed his satisfaction on the res­toration work of the Hirok bridge during meeting.