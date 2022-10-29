Share:

MELBOURNE-The Group 1 contest between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was called off after persistent rain.

Rain stayed away in the build-up to the contest, raising hopes that the teams could take to the field and the action would get underway. But just before a scheduled inspection, the showers returned leading to the match being called off. The two teams share points, which has massive implications for Group 1. New Zealand stay on top with 3 points, courtesy of a better net run rate. They are followed by England (3 points), Ireland (3 points), Australia (3 points), Sri Lanka (2 points) and Afghanistan (2 points).

The next match from the group is scheduled to be played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka today (Saturday) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the winners having a chance to cement their position at the top of the standings in Group 1.

Sharing his views, Australia’s Aaron Finch said: “The outfield has taken a drenching over the last couple of weeks, as wet as I’ve ever seen it. The run-ups and around the circle were very, very wet. It’s about player safety. We saw one of the Zimbabweans go down the other day. If you’re trying to run out there it’s going to be a real issue. Disappointing not to get on but just the amount of rain over the last couple of weeks has been amazing. First and foremost you’ve got to win the game. Then you can earn the right to push for NRR. We’ve got to be ready for Afghanistan and Ireland and control what we can.”

England’s Jos Buttler said: “Yeah, due to be a massive occasion. Very disappointed. Would have been a great place to do it 100 caps but full focus on our next match and keeping our tournament alive. We’ve been playing some good cricket leading into the tournament. Really disappointing performance the other night. But we’ve retained full faith in the group and have confidence in the players for the rest of the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Melbourne’s fickle weather has won out on Friday with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash between Afghanistan and Ireland officially abandoned without a ball being bowled. Persistent showers fell across the MCG for much of the day as ground staff kept the covers on and the pitch under wraps ahead of Friday’s double header. Play was eventually called off just after 4:30pm (local time), with both Afghanistan and Ireland receiving one-point apiece to stay in contention for a semi-final berth. Ireland move up to second place on the Group 1 standings with three points through three games, while Afghanistan remain sixth with two Super 12 matches remaining.