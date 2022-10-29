Share:

Ms. Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety/Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has expressed these views in a meeting with Emanuela Benini, the Director of Italian Agency for Development Corporation (AICS).

Pakistan and AICS have agreed upon to work together on climate change, other issues of social sector and to mitigate the needs of flood affected people in Pakistan and help them in rebuilding. This was decided in meeting between Ms. Shazia Marri, Federal Minister and Ms. Emanuela Benini, the Director of AICS office Islamabad here at BISP headquarters.

Shazia Marri informed AICS Director about the initiatives of Benazir Income Support Program and stated that BISP aims to provide a comprehensive system of social security to the disadvantaged and marginalized segments of the society, particularly the women. She discussed the suffering of the flood affected people and repercussions of climate change and great loss of human lives and properties of people have gone through in recent catastrophe.

“The recent floods in Pakistan have affected 33 million people, many lost their homes, jobs, and businesses, large number of cattle and crops are devastated, tens of thousands people are still homeless” she said. Ms. Marri informed the delegate that according an initial survey around 33 Million people have been affected by recent floods and the BISP has credit to disburse over Rs 66 billion among 26 lac calamity-hit families of the declared areas of country.

“BISP disburse Rs 7000 quarterly to its regular beneficiaries in addition to other programmmes” She added and further informed the Director AICS about the other projects of BISP and her Ministry including Benazir Nishonuma, Benazir Taleemi Wazaef Program, Undergraduate Scholarship Programme and Sehat Programmes.

Federal Minister urged upon world communities to come forward and help people of Pakistan who are suffering climate change damages/issues. The Director AICS Emanuela Benini assured the Federal Minister for more deliberations to find ways and work together for the social protection of people. In the meeting the both sides pledged to work together in health, education, climate change and other fields of social sector, enabling poor people to stand on their feet with an aim to eradicate poverty for a better future to the coming generations.