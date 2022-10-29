Share:

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Fri­day outrightly refut­ed allegations of Sen­ator Azam Khan Swati hours after PTI law­maker named two offi­cials, including a major general and a brigadier, of ISI behind his “custo­dial torture”.

The interior minister rejected the accusation claiming that the Feder­al Investigation Agency (FIA) had not handed him over to any oth­er institution or agen­cy. He also clarified that neither his ministry nor any court received any complaint of Swati about the physical tor­ture on him.

Former federal minis­ter and senior PTI lead­er Swati was arrested, earlier this month, by the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing for tweeting against the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Since his arrest, he has alleged that he was tortured and stripped naked after FIA handed him over to the officials of an intelligence agency.

Speaking at a press conference here along with FIA’s Additional Director Cyber Crime Wing Ayaz Khan, the interior minister accused the PTI of working on an anti-state agenda.

He said Swati had lawfully and legally been arrested after meeting all legal formalities and had been respectably treated during his custo­dy with the FIA. “I strongly reject these base­less allegations,” he remarked. He said the re­ports of three medical examinations of Swati in four days were contrary to his accusations.

The minister said it was shameful that as­persions had been cast over two responsible officers of an institution. The interior minis­ter wondered why PTI Chairman Imran Khan talks about “stripping and subjecting to sexual abuse all his party leaders arrested”.

Sanaullah said that PTI had the right to hold the long march but “the Red Zone is our red line. Earlier in e day, PTI leader Azam Swati addressing a press conference said that two ISI officials were allegedly responsible for his custodial torture and demanded that they should be removed from their posts. The PTI senator Swati saud that “Director General (C) ISI Major General Faisal Naseer and the agen­cy’s Sector Commander Brigadier Faheem Raza” were behind his custodial torture.

FIA official Ayaz talking on the occasion said that Swati was arrested outside his house and not in front of his grandchildren. Earli­er, talking to media at the inauguration of a new passport counter and passport fee “Aas­an App” at the Lahore High Court Bar Associ­ation in Rawalpindi, the interior minister said that the apex court has set parameters for the long march of PTI Chief Imran Khan and he will have to remain within these parameters.

“The government will provide foolproof se­curity to the leaders and participants of long march as per directions of Islamabad High Court but strict action will be taken against the marchers in case of any aggression in the federal capital.”

On the occasion, LHCBA President Talat Mehmood Zaidi, Secretary General Malik Khu­rram Shehzad and many other senior and ju­nior lawyers were also present. He said that Imran Khan should topple the Punjab govern­ment after the verdict of Lahore High Court in a corruption case framed against him (Rana) by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).