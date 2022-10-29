Share:

Rawalpindi-A gang of five armed robbers on Friday snatched Rs 20 million from a bank cash van in Secretariat No 2 area of Saddar and also injured two security guards of a private company by firing apparently over showing resistance, informed sources.

The robbers managed to flee in a car after committing crime while maimed guards were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, they said.

Officials of Police Station Cantt registered a case against the fleeing robbers and started investigation, according to a police spokesman.

According to details, a cash van was going to deliver cash in Bank of Punjab in Secretariat No 2 when a gang of five robbers riding on another car intercepted the cash delivery van near Mareer Hassan.

The robbers snatched two bags containing cash Rs 20 million and also fired a security guard when he tried to put off resistance.

The robbers also injured the other guard by hitting him with handle of pistol and fled from scene, sources said.

A heavy contingent of police, headed by SSP Operations, rushed to the scene after getting information and moved the injured guards to hospital.

Police also obtained CCTV footage from the crime scene to identify the fleeing robbers involved in looting cash from cash delivery van.

The investigators also recorded statement of a guard Ahmed Usman in this regard.

SSP Operations said that police have launched manhunt to trace out of the fleeing robbers after filing a case against them. He said that police investigators have obtained CCTV footage of the routes to identify the robbers.