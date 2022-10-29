Share:

Ppeshawar - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Region Sajjad Khan, during a meeting with a delegation of journalists of the Swat Press Club stated that maintaining law and order in the division is his top priority and main duty and that the entire police force is actively participating in this effort. The delegation met with RPO under the leadership of Swat Press Club’s Chairman Saeedur Rehman while, other members Shiraz Khan, Salim Athar, Ghafoor Khan, Niaz Ahmad, Fazal Khaliq, Fazal Rahim, Hazrat Ali Bacha, Iftikhar Ahmed and senior journalist Fayaz Zafar were also present on this occasion. During the meeting, the press delegation congratulated the newly posted RPO on assuming his new responsibilities in Malakand and discussed various matters related to policing and regional peace and law and order situation. On this occasion, the RPO said that the state institutions, especially the police department need the full cooperation of the journalistic community in establishing better law and order environment, eliminating social evils from the society and improving better policing in the region. He added that stern action will be taken against the elements involved in drugs trafficking