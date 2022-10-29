Share:

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Saturday said that the real agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Haqeeqi Azadi march is a deal to be made the Prime Minister again.

In a series of tweets, Senator Sherry Rehman said, "The country is free and the people are conscious if anything is a slave in this country, it is the thought and politics of Imran Khan. Peaceful protest is everyone’s right, but no one will be allowed to spread chaos in Islamabad."

The minister added, "Now that the country is going back in its right direction and foreign isolation is ending, Imran Khan is coming to spread chaos and hold Islamabad hostage. Their leaders have claimed that dead bodies will fall in PTI’s long march. Are these bodies coming to drop? Is this what Imran Khan wants?"

She further said, "If the PTI leader’s claim becomes true, who will be responsible for it?"

Sherry Rehman went on to say, "Imran Khan was reaching out to the heads of institutions for a deal in the dark of night and comes out against them during the day. In case of no deal, he announced a "short march". A personal political war is being waged under the guise of true free