Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Sikh yatrees from India on Friday ar­rived in Lahore through the Wagah Border to participate in100 years celebrations of Saka Punja Sahib. Addition­al Secretary Shrine Rana Shahid Saleem, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pard­han Sardar Amir Singh and others received the guests warmly. Speaking on the oc­casion, party leader Giani Harmeet Singh said: “We are very happy to come to Paki­stan and extremely grateful to Pakistani government for the warmest welcome”. Saka Panja Sahib’s participation in the 100 year celebrations was a historic event, he add­ed. He said that Pakistani land was very sacred for the Sikh community of the world. Rana Shahid said on directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board Chair­man Habibur Rehman, the board had made foolproof security arrangements be­sides accommodations for the pilgrims. Pardhan Amir Singh said the board ad­ministration had made ex­cellent arrangements for 100 years celebrations of Saka festival. After a short stay, the pilgrims left for Punja Sahib, Hassanabdal, in tight security.