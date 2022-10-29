Share:

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to conduct the first phase of pre-entry test for admissions to various bachelor degree programmes for the academic year 2023 today on October 30.

According to the University spokesman, a total of 8960 candidates including 7360 male and 1600 female aspirants out of a total of over 19045 applicants will appear in the first phase of the pre-entry test.

The candidates who had been called to appear in pre-entry test belonged to 14 districts of Sindh including Dadu, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur Mir's, Naushero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Karachi and Umerkot while the candidates from different parts of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces will also appear in the test on October 30.