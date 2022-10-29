Share:

LAHORE-The 11-member Sri Lankan taekwondo contingent, comprising of five female and four male athletes and two officials, has arrived in Islamabad to feature in the 4th Combaxx Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship scheduled to begin from November 1 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

On their arrival at Benazir International Airport, they were accorded warm welcome by the office-bearers of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), who also garlanded the visiting players and officials. On the occasion, Sri Lankan female athlete Madhushika Madushani said that she was happy to be in Pakistan, which is known in the world for sports dignity, producing world class athletes and sportspersons. “The country is also known for the traditional hospitality and unique aromatic dishes,” she said.

Male athlete Tharanga Lamkal said they are well prepared for this grand Asian Open International, which may prove a milestone in taekwondo history. Another visiting Sri Lankan athlete Nimesh Wiranga said that since the world’s best players are featuring in the prestigious championship, it will provide them an opportunity to collaborate and interact with them and learn from their experiences. Meanwhile, the delegates are scheduled to arrive today (Saturday) to take part in this grand taekwondo event.