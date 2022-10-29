Share:

LAHORE - For the first time in this edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern are struggling as they were four down for only 94 in reply of Southern Punjab’s mammoth 566 at the close of day two at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Fast bowler Sameen Gul took 3-23 in eight overs and Test cricketer Mohammad Abbas recorded 1-39 on Friday. When Northern, who top the six-team points table, commence their innings today (Saturday) with talented youngsters M Huraira (39) and Mubasir Khan (18) at the crease, they have an improbable task of avoiding the follow-on, which is still 273 runs away. Northern, however, would put faith in Huraira and Mubasir to provide them a solid start today, considering how promising the starts of these two were in first-class cricket. Southern Punjab’s Salman Ali Agha, earlier in the day, brought up his second century on the bounce and became the third centurion in the innings after Umar Siddiq made 117 and Usman Salahuddin scored 108 yesterday. SCORES IN BRIEF: SOUTHERN PUNJAB 566-7d, 122 overs (Usman Salahuddin 126, Umar Siddiq 117, Salman Ali Agha 103*; Kashif Ali 2-110, Athar Mehmood 2-158) vs NORTHERN 94-4, 22.3 overs (M Huraira 39*; Sameen Gul 3-23). BALOCHISTAN 487-7d, 142.3 overs (Hussain Talat 112, Haseebullah 100*; Sajid Khan 3-155) vs KP 52-4, 18.1 overs (Waqar Ahmed 24; Akif Javed 2-26). SINDH 188 all out, 56 overs (Saad Khan 29; Aamer Yamin 5-54) AND 1-0, 1.3 overs vs CENTRAL PUNJAB 305 all out, 95.5 overs (Aamer Yamin 63, Ali Shan 55*, Azhar Ali 48; Abrar Ahmed 4-82, M Umar 3-63).