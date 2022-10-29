Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi said on Saturday that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will not hold talks with any committee of the government and talks on the election date are also underway with where the matter would resolve.

In his exclusive conversation with a private channel, the Punjab Chief Minister said that politics has nothing to do with the heat or cold, and if the weather is hot, we will try to cool it down.

He also thanked Imran Khan for trusting him and making him the chief minister of the province. No one else other than me knows Sharif, he said and added Nawaz Sharif started a feud with the then army chief when he became the Prime Minister with a two-thirds majority. “He [Nawaz Sharif] also had a feud with Ali Qulli, Perved Musharraf, and Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa,” Elahi added.

Pervaiz Elahi went on to say that Imran Khan’s biggest issue is the election date and wants the date to be announced, adding that a ray of hope is seen during the long march, while the incumbent govt wants an election to be held after the completion of tenure.

When Pervaiz Elahi was asked that if the negotiations were going on, then why DG ISI needed a press conference, he replied that he would not talk about it and we hope that the talks will lead to a solution. Everyone including PDM, PM, and Imran Khan wants an extension for Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and the former had said that it would be better if the Army Chief is given an extension.

“Imran Khan is my leader and will do whatever he would ask,” Elahi said, adding that the PTI chairman will never tolerate these thieves.