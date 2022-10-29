Share:

Two soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire between troops and terrorists in the general area of Darazinda of Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), as both sides exchanged fire, Naik Sajid Hussain, 33, a resident of Khushab, and Sepoy Muhammad Israr, 26, a resident of Attock, embraced martyrdom.

The soldiers fought gallantly, the ISPR said. It added that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.