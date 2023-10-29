Sunday, October 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

10 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

Staff Reporter
October 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -  The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 10 plots in Sir Syed Town on charge of their illegal use for commercial purposes. A spokesman for the FDA said here on Saturday that the plot holders were bound to seek prior ap­proval from the author­ity for commercial use of their plots but during checking the FDA teams found that owners of Plot No.532 in A-block, Plot No.58, 255, 564, 962 and 980 in B-block, Plot No.209, 338, 340 and 644 in D-block were using their plots for commercial purposes illegally. There­fore, the FDA team sealed these 10 plots immedi­ately while further action against their owners was under progress, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1698568786.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023