10 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 10 plots in Sir Syed Town on charge of their illegal use for commercial purposes. A spokesman for the FDA said here on Saturday that the plot holders were bound to seek prior ap­proval from the author­ity for commercial use of their plots but during checking the FDA teams found that owners of Plot No.532 in A-block, Plot No.58, 255, 564, 962 and 980 in B-block, Plot No.209, 338, 340 and 644 in D-block were using their plots for commercial purposes illegally. There­fore, the FDA team sealed these 10 plots immedi­ately while further action against their owners was under progress, he added.