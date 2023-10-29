Sunday, October 29, 2023
2 Pak Army soldiers martyred in SW IED blast

Our Staff Reporter
October 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded near a vehicle of the security forces in South Waziristan while a terrorist was also killed in an operation in Khyber district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, said the media wing of the military on Saturday.

The ISPR said that two incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday. An intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Tirah, Khyber District, and after intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured and were apprehended by security forces. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area.

In another incident, an IED exploded in general area Sarwekai, South Waziristan District, and resultantly, two brave soldiers Sepoy Banaras Khan (23), resident of District Orakzai and Sepoy Abdul Karim (23), resident of District Khyber embraced Shahadat.

The ISPR said that sanitization was also carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.

