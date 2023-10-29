Sunday, October 29, 2023
32 dead in fire at Arcelor Mittal mine in Kazakhstan

Agencies
October 29, 2023
ALMATY - At least 21 people were killed Saturday when a fire broke out at a mine in Kazakhstan belonging to the global steel giant ArcelorMittal, prompting the government to order an “end to investment cooperation” with the company. It was the second deadly disaster in two months at an ArcelorMittal site in Kazakhstan, after five miners were killed in an accident at a mine in the same region in August. “The government has been ordered to end investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal,” Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a statement shortly after the fire near the town of Karaganda, an industrial region in central Kazakhstan.

