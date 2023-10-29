5-day ATU, PTF courses for coaches, managers, referees get underway

LAHORE-The Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) and the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) have jointly inaugurated comprehensive five-day courses in Kyurogi and Poomsae Education at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

Over 250 coaches, managers, and referees from various departments and provinces affiliated with PTF have enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to enhance their expertise. The event received a distinguished guest, Prof. Kyu Seok Lee, President of ATU, who graced the gathering with his presence. Notable figures present on the occasion included Senior Director Ji Young Kim, PTF President Col (R) Waseem Janjua, Manager Dong Hyun Kim, ATU Career Education Main Instructor Sang Ho Lee, Poomsae Education Main Instructor Jin Ho Lee, Coordinators Kyungrok, Jeong Kang, Juri Min, and Assistant Instructors Yoonjoo Lee, Minyoung Kim, Yunkyeong Hwang.

International instructors at the event provided participants with the latest techniques and updated rules pertaining toKyurogi and Poomsae in Taekwondo. Prof Kyu Seok Lee, President of ATU, highlighted the significance of both physical fitness and mental acuity in taekwondo. He stressed the importance of having talented coaches working alongside athletes and expressed the goal of these collaborative courses: to further enhance the skills and performances of coaches.

Prof Kyu Seok Lee voiced his confidence that the coaches who complete these training courses will offer top-notch guidance to future taekwondo athletes, thus contributing significantly to Pakistan’s development in the sport.