Sunday, October 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country
Agencies
October 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

Islamabad  -  The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their country is continuing and only three days are left for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

The government has asked all undocumented foreign nationals including Afghans to leave Pakistan by 31st of this month, otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per the law of the land.

Meanwhile, the voluntary repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan is continuing on daily basis.

A total of 81,974 illegal Afghan nationals have so far been repatriated to their country, while 5,046 Afghans boarding 153 vehicles returned to their country yesterday.

They are going back via Torkham and Chaman borders.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1698482868.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023