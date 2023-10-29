Adele quits alcohol drinking because of her partner Rich Paul

LONDON - Adele has revealed she quits alcohol due to her tense relationship with Rich Paul. A source told Star magazine, “Drinking was causing tension.” “She knew she had to quit not just for Rich but for herself,” said an insider. The Hello hit-maker opened up that she consumed a lot of alcohol during the earlier days of the pandemic, calling herself as a “borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s”. During one of her recent performances, the Grammy winner mentioned that it’s “boring to without booze”, adding, “I’m very, very jealous!” However, an insider dished out other reason for her to stay away from “alcohol”. Earlier this month, Adele sparked marriage rumours after she called Rich as her “husband” and then in an interview, he cleared out the speculations. “She’s been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other,” stated Rich while talking about Adele. Rich further said, “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.” Previously, Adele told British Vogue of her first breakup with Simon Konecki in 2019 and finalised their divorce in 2021. “It just wasn’t… It just wasn’t right for me anymore. I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first,” remarked the songstress. While discussing about her son, Adele added, “I’ve always let him know how I’m feeling from a very young age because I felt quite frazzled as an adult.”