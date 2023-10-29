Agriculture key to Pakistan’s prosperity: UAD VC

Dera ismail khan - The Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD), Prof. Dr. Shakibullah, stated that agricultural development is crucial for Pakistan’s prosperity. He emphasized the need for agricultural scientists to develop high-yielding, climate-resilient crop varieties to ensure food security through increased agricultural productivity.

Prof. Dr Shakibullah noted that Pakistan has achieved its best production of cotton and wheat this year. He expressed the determination of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to create a research environment across the province to address industry and society challenges scientifically.

The Vice-Chancellor mentioned an organized system for admitting students from villages at UAD and suggested mixing up to 20% of maize in wheat flour to overcome malnutrition and reduce wheat imports, as maize is cost-effective.

He also highlighted the growing recognition of UAD at the national level and stressed the importance of trained professional manpower to overcome the country’s challenges.