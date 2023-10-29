Sunday, October 29, 2023
Ali Embroidery Mills Jr National Tennis C’ship starts today  

STAFF REPORT
October 29, 2023
LAHORE - The Ali Embroidery Mills Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 will commence today (Sunday) here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park. The week-long championship is being organized under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association and being sponsored by Ali Embroidery Mills. The events include Juniors Boys U-18 Singles & Doubles, Girls U-18 Singles, Boys U-16 Singles, Boys U-14 Singles & Doubles, Boys & Girls U-12 Singles & Doubles, Boys & Girls U-10 Singles, Boys & Girls U-8, Boys & Girls U-6. The opening ceremony will take place today (Sunday) at 3:45 pm while all the finals will be played on Nov 2 at 2:30 pm.  

