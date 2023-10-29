Ambassador Masood calls for recalibrating Pakistan’s strategy on Kashmir

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has underlined the need for recalibrating Pakistan’s strategy on Kashmir issue, saying the existing strategy being pursued for the last several years, has not produced desired results.

Addressing a Seminar to mark Kashmir Black Day at the Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington DC, he said India has been violating all international laws and conventions in IIOJK by depriving political, economic, social and cultural rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir are ready for talks with India under the auspices of the United Nations, bilaterally and through the facilitation of third party.

Masood Khan said that the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is their inherent even, if there is no UN Security Council’s Resolutions. He said the UN resolutions passed in accordance with the Charter recognized the inalienable rights of the Kashmiris to choose their own political future.

The Ambassador opined that the Indian leadership, including Mahatama Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Patel and others have failed to convince the Kashmiris to join India. He said that Maharaja of Kashmir and Sheikh Abdullah betrayed the people of Kashmir.

The Ambassador said that the plight of Kashmiris is even worse than Palestinians. He said there are 900,000 active duty soldiers in Occupied Kashmir, who are their sentinels. He said Kashmiris are being targeted by the occupation forces every day as there are documented incidents of killings, arrests, sexual violence, and land grab

Talking about Israel-Palestine conflict, Masood Khan said that Palestinians have a quasi-diplomatic status and an observer status in the United Nations. He said the voices for the Palestinians can be heard in all capitals of the world. Kashmir does not have a strong international voice or lobby.

Meanwhile, while addressing the Kashmiri leaders in the United States, the ambassador said Kashmiris must have their regional and international information ecosystem. Today truth becomes falsehood and falsehood is projected as truth and therefore, you have to have your own set of facts and data, and vehicles to broadcast the truth.

Addressing the gathering via Zoom, Former Norwegian MP Lars Rise underscored the need for making world leaders realize about the gravity of the situation in Occupied Kashmir and the need to find permanent solution to the long-standing Kashmir issue.

In his remarks, President Islamic Circle of North America Dr. Mohasin Ansari observed that the voice for justice may take long but truth and justice would finally prevail.

Renowned Author and Historian Victoria Schofield in her remarks urged to galvanize civil society and raise awareness about the issue of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, American Analyst on Kashmir Col Wesley Martin highlighted precarious humanitarian situation in occupied territory stating that the entire region is facing a grave threat. He opined that the wave of violence would continue under the present Indian leadership.

In his remarks, Secretary General World Kashmir Awareness Forum Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai said that the people of Kashmir are facing existential threat and genocide. He said that the Indian government is taking steps to change the demography of the region. He also called for US intervention in Kashmir.

Kashmiri leader Mr. Muzzammil Ayub Thakur and Advisor to President AJK Sardar Zareef Khan in their remarks reiterated the demand for giving the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination.

The participants thanked Ambassador Masood Khan and the Embassy of Pakistan for commemorating Kashmir Black Day and showing solidarity with the Kashmir brothers and sisters.

The messages of the President of Pakistan and Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan were read on the occasion.

A photographic exhibition, highlighting Indian atrocities and the ground situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir, was also held on the occasion.