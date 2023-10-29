Australia beat NZ in high-scoring thriller

DHARAMSALA-James Neesham’s gutsy fifty after Rachin Ravindra’s brisk went in vain as Australia edged New Zealand by five runs in the high-scoring ICC World Cup 2023 thriller on Saturday.

New Zealand, while chasing a daunting total of 389, fell just five runs short of pulling off a historic victory. New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Will Young put together 60 runs in the first seven overs before Hazlewood pulled things back for Australia by dismissing both the openers in his successive overs. Conway scored a 17-ball 28 while Young struck 37-ball 32.

Daryl Mitchell then joined Rachin Ravindra in the middle and the duo anchored the run chase with a 96-run partnership with both scoring half-centuries. Mitchell scored 54 in 51 deliveries, hitting 6 fours and a six. Ravindra then put together brief partnerships with Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips before finally perishing in the 41st over when New Zealand still needed 96 runs. He top-scored with 116 off 89 balls, hitting 9 fours and 5 sixes.

James Neesham then took the reins of New Zealand’s pursuit and got extremely close to pulling it off but his dismissal on the penultimate delivery of the innings left New Zealand needing a six on the final ball. He smashed three boundaries and three sixes amid his fighting 39-ball 58.

Mitchell Starc held his nerve and bowled a fuller delivery outside off to Ferguson, who went hard at it but only managed to drill it straight to the fielder in the ring at cover. Adam Zampa led the bowling attack for Australia with 3/74, followed by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, taking two each, while Glenn Maxwell picked one.

Travis Head returned to the side after recovering from the hand injury he suffered at Centurion in South Africa last month. He and David Warner justified their captain’s decision to bat first and scripted a flying start for Australia, raising 60 runs in the first five overs. Both openers played briskly to score 175 runs off 117 balls for the first wicket. David Warner (80) was then caught and bowled by Glenn Phillips in the 20th over, ending the blistering opening stand. Warner’s 65-ball 80, featured 5 fours and 6 sixes.

Meanwhile, Travis Head, after hitting the joint-fastest half-century in the World Cup off 25 balls converted that into a 59-ball century. However, he also fell prey to Phillips after scoring 109 runs from 67 balls with the help of 10 fours and 7 sixes. Australia then slipped from 200-2 to 274-5, with Maxwell and Inglis in the middle. Maxwell then played a brisk cameo of 41 off 24, featuring 5 fours and 2 sixes, before being caught by Trent Boult off James Neesham.

Skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Inglis then knitted a 62-run partnership from 22 balls for the seventh wicket to push Australia’s total to 387. Inglis scored 38 from 28, with the help of 4 fours and one six, while Cummins scored a blistering 37 off 14, featuring 4 sixes and 2 fours.

Inglis fell in the 49th over, bowled by Trent Boult with the scoreboard reading 387-7. Boult then took two more wickets in the over and gave away only one run. Matt Henry ended the Australian innings in the final over with the wicket of Mitchell Starc at 388. Boult attained figures of 3-77, while Phillips claimed 3-37.