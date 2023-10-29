Bridget Fonda looks unrecognisable as she steps out amid acting retirement

CALIFORNIA - Bridget Fonda looked nearly unrecognisable as she stepped out for a rare outing in California this week. Last year, she made a rare appearance, marking the first time she had been seen in over a decade after retiring from acting two decades ago. The former actress, now 59, known for her roles in movies like Single White Female (1992) and Jackie Brown (1997), were spotted in Los Angeles on a Thursday. Bridget was reportedly visiting a friend in the area and was captured in photographs during her outing. She had chosen a grey tshirt featuring Mickey Mouse on the front, paired with dark pants for her attire on the trip. Completing her ensemble were grey sneakers and a pair of gloves as accessories. It comes after Bridget - who’s the daughter of the late actor Peter Fonda was reportedly seen for the first time in a decade last year. She’s been described as ‘reclusive’ in recent years following her decision to retire from acting.