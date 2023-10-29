CCPO directs all SPs to visit one circle daily

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana directed all superintendents of police (SPs) to visit one circle daily and complete one division every week to improve the quality of investigation. Addressing a meeting in his office on Saturday, he said strict action would be taken against the police officers who would found detaining any innocent person. In the meeting, prevention of electricity theft, review of the pending road certificates, cases under investigation and arrests of the accused named in the papers reviewed.