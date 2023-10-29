CDA plans to develop festival square in F-9 Park

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to develop a Festival Square in F-9 Park which would not only provide food outlets but also folk music to the residents of the federal capital.

“The Authority has asked the interested well-established food brands and firms to submit their applications to become a part of this festival square till November 1,” an official in the CDA told APP on Sunday.

He said that the Festival Square would feature food trucks, street performers, folk musicians and handicraft stalls. The CDA has asked that only well-established brands with at least experience of five years would be preferred.

The official informed that the authority had allocated a quota for establishing stalls in the Festival Square including 40 percent for men, 55 percent for women and five percent for transgenders.

He said the authority intends to develop state-of-the-art facilities in F-9 Park by providing more recreational opportunities to the residents of the capital as all available resources would be utilised to create a model park of the city, which is spread over an area of 750 acres.

He said the CDA chief has also directed to depute more security guards within the park, in addition to the guards deputed at entry gates, so that the visitors could be provided a safe and secure environment.