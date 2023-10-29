DC reviews facilities at bus terminal

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali visited General Bus Stand and reviewed the fa­cilities available to passengers there. He directed Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muham­mad Tahir Malik to pay attention to renovation of general bus stands and make sure better pas­senger cabins and separate toilets for men and women. He said that tuck shops with quality food and drink items should be set up at general bus stands, information banners or pinaflexes for vehicles of different cities routes should be displayed at all stands in an orderly manner.

He said that breakdown vehicles should not be allowed to ply the road and the fitness of all pub­lic transport vehicles running from the bus stand should be ensured, and action should be taken against vehicles causing smog and pollution.

SEVEN HELD WITH CONTRABAND

The police have arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them. Police sources said on Saturday that dur­ing ongoing drive against drug sellers and ille­gal weapon holders, the teams of different po­lice stations conducted raids and nabbed seven criminals.

They recovered 1.23-kg hashish, 3 pistols of 30-bore, 2 guns of 12-bore and one rifle 8mm from them. Separate cases were registered against the accused.