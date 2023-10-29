Sunday, October 29, 2023
DC South reviews arrangements for anti-polio campaign

APP
October 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Captain (Retd.) Altaf Hussain Sario on Saturday held a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign. The meeting was attended by DHO South, ADC-1, Deputy District Polio Officer, Immunization Officer, Town Communication Officers Saddar and Lyari, Disease Surveillance Officer, Assistant Commissioners of Aram Bagh, Saddar, Lyari, Mukhtiarkar Saddar and other officers concerned. The DC directed to ensure the coverage of school in the first 3 days of the campaign. He also reviewed the security arrangements for the polio teams.

APP

