DIK police arrest 5 outlaws

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police have arrested five outlaws and recovered drugs and weapons during a successful operation against criminal elements in the jurisdiction of Paharpur police station on Saturday.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera, Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Paharpur Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar, along with SHO Khabab Wali Baloch, conducted operations against criminal elements.

During the operation, the police arrested Ziaullah and recovered a Kalashnikov with a fitted magazine and five cartridges from his possession.

In another operation, one pistol with three cartridges was seized from the possession of Mai Khan, a resident of Kahawar.