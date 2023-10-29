Sunday, October 29, 2023
DPO reshuffles SHOs

Staff Reporter
October 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has transferred Sta­tion House Officers (SHOs) in the district. According to the police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Fiaz Ahmed has been transferred from District Complaint Cell to SHO Begowala, Inspec­tor Gulzar Ahmed from SHO Civil Lines to SHO Airport, Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman In-charge MT Branch to SHO Civil Lines, Inspector Siddique Salik from CIA to SHO City Pasrur and Sub-Inspector Tayyab Hussain from SHO City Pasrur to General Duty Police Station Ugoki.

Staff Reporter

