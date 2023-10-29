Sunday, October 29, 2023
Drug dealer held with 1200g hashish

October 29, 2023
TANK   -   The successful crackdown on drug-related issues in Tank continues, with the district police apprehending another drug dealer. They recovered 1200 grams of hashish within the city police station’s jurisdiction.

According to a police, the city police team, led by SHO Mehtab Khan, acted on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of a suspect named Wajid Ali, son of Usman Ghani, along with the recovery of 1200 grams of hashish.

Additionally, three absconders, Shabbir alias Takar, son of Bashir Ahmad; Amjad, son of Din Muhammad; and Shehryar, son of Alamgir, have appeared before city police after obtaining bail orders from the court.

