Drug dealer held with 1200g hashish

TANK - The successful crackdown on drug-related issues in Tank continues, with the district police apprehending another drug dealer. They recovered 1200 grams of hashish within the city police station’s jurisdiction.

According to a police, the city police team, led by SHO Mehtab Khan, acted on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of a suspect named Wajid Ali, son of Usman Ghani, along with the recovery of 1200 grams of hashish.

Additionally, three absconders, Shabbir alias Takar, son of Bashir Ahmad; Amjad, son of Din Muhammad; and Shehryar, son of Alamgir, have appeared before city police after obtaining bail orders from the court.