ECP moved against inclusion of Dheeri Malkyar in PK-48

October 29, 2023
Haripur  -  Residents of Dheeri Malkyar have filed a petition with the Election Commission to contest the decision to include Dheerai Malkyar in PK- 48, a change from PK- 46 based on the recent population census. This change has sparked concerns and objections from prominent figures in the area.

Chairman of the Village Council, Malik Faisal Iqbal Khan, Chairman of the Village Council Dheerai, Adeel Ahmed, and a resident of Malkyar, Muhammad Junaid Fazal, jointly voiced their dissent against this move. They have raised questions about the reasoning behind this decision and its potential impact on the local community.

In their petition to the Election Commission of Pakistan, it is argued that Patwar Circle Dheerai Malkyar has traditionally been connected to the main constituency of Haripur. The Village Councils of City One and City Five also have strong ties to Malkyar.

The sudden inclusion of Patwar Circle Malkyar in the constituency PK- 48 of Tehsil Ghazi, changing it from PK-46, is expected to bring about significant challenges and problems for the residents of the area.

The petition further highlights that the offices of the District Council are situated in Patwar Circle Malkyar. Additionally, the residents of Malkyar currently enjoy various essential services, including access to electricity, through TMA Haripur. Changing the constituency boundaries could potentially disrupt the provision of these essential services and create additional challenges for the local population.

In light of these concerns, the petition calls for a reevaluation of the constituency boundaries in the best interest of the public. The proposed solution involves reverting Patwar Circle Malkyar, with a population of 15,072.

