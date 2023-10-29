ECP to review 1,324 delimitation objections on Nov 1

IS LAMABAD - The Special benches of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will begin reviewing 1,324 objections about constituency delimitation on November 1. The ECP spokesperson said that objectors have also been notified about their hearings on November 1 and 2. After a thorough review of all objections, the official publication of constituency details is set for November 30. In response to objections filed with the Election Commission for various provinces, including Islamabad, 672 were registered in Punjab, 228 in Sindh, 293 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 124 in Balochistan, and 7 in Islamabad. It’s worth noting that the Election Commission had previously extended the deadline for filing constituency delimitation objections to 12:00 pm on October 27, 2023, to accommodate the public.