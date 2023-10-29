Sunday, October 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP to review 1,324 delimitation objections on Nov 1

ECP to review 1,324 delimitation objections on Nov 1
Agencies
October 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

IS LAMABAD  -  The Special benches of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will begin reviewing 1,324 objections about constituency delimitation on November 1. The ECP spokesperson said that objectors have also been notified about their hearings on November 1 and 2. After a thorough review of all objections, the official publication of constituency details is set for November 30. In response to objections filed with the Election Commission for various provinces, including Islamabad, 672 were registered in Punjab, 228 in Sindh, 293 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 124 in Balochistan, and 7 in Islamabad. It’s worth noting that the Election Commission had previously extended the deadline for filing constituency delimitation objections to 12:00 pm on October 27, 2023, to accommodate the public.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1698482868.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023